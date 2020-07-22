Home

Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Church
Nanticoke, PA
Irene M. Luksh


1939 - 2020
Irene M. Luksh Obituary

Irene M. Luksh, 80, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.

Born in Nanticoke on July 29, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Helen Kopacz Tolodziecki.

She was a member of the former St. Stanislas Church and a member of St. Faustina Church, Nanticoke.

Before retiring, she was a custodian for Luzerne County Community College.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband; Joseph, in 1999; and brothers, Edward and William Tolodzieski.

Surviving are her son, Robert Luksh, Sheatown; daughters, Linda Kotch, Nanticoke; Brenda Luksh, Plains; Denise Miller and her husband, Dean; Nanticoke; sister, Joan Litchkofski, Honey Pot; grandchildren, Melissa Luksh; Kevin Luksh and wife, Staci; Gary Neary Jr.; and Helana Miller; great-grandchildren, Nova and Gavin Luksh. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends may call from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Church, Nanticoke.

Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Nanticoke.


