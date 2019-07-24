Irene M. Wujcik, 96, formerly of Plymouth, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown, Md.



Born Oct. 20, 1922, in Kingston, and she was the daughter of the late Aldolph Rossmell and Stephania Olszewski Rossmell.



Irene was a graduate of Kingston High School and a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.



In past years, she was a member of St. Mary's Nativity Church Altar and Rosary Society and secretary of the Senior Citizen's Club. Irene enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles and traveling with her children and grandchildren.



Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Plymouth Dress Company as a seamstress for many years.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley C., with whom she celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage; brothers, Rudolph, Alfred and Leo Rossmell.



Surviving are her loving children, Stanley Wujcik and his wife, Merys Tomei, Germantown, Md.; twin daughters, Lucille Baloga and her husband, John, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Louise Wasserott and her husband, Charles IV, Doylestown; grandchildren, Charles V, Daniel, David, Christopher and Abigail; great-grandchildren, Charles VI, James, Jackson and Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday morning at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.



For directions, or to submit condolences, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 24, 2019