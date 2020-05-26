Home

Irene Major Obituary
Irene Major, 82, of Dallas, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at ManorCare, Kingston.

She was born July 29, 1937, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Leslie J. and Anna Mae Miller Capwell.

Irene was employed by Burger King, Wilkes-Barre, for nearly 20 years. She had many friends there among her coworkers and customers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James A. Major, on May 9, 2020.

Surviving are her sons, James A. Major and his partner, Gary; Robert E. Major and his wife, Tina; Rickey A. Major and his wife, Paula; grandchildren, Robin, Bridget, Nick, Stacey, Robert, Sar and Amanda; four great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Gula; and best friend, Lois Manley.

Private funeral services will be held.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 26, 2020
