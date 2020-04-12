|
Irene Mellish Hugick, of Bothell, Wash., originally of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Evergreen Medical Center, Wash., with her daughter, Bonnie Skelly and grandson, Thomas Skelly, present.
She was born March 29, 1926, in Plymouth, a daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Yuscavage Mellish. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1944, in which she was a class officer and valedictorian. She was formerly employed as a bookkeeper at First National Bank of Plymouth and then Bond Clothing Store.
On May 28, 1949, she married Henry John Hugick. She was very active in her community, as she was a member of "Friends of the Plymouth Library" for over 35 years, holding offices of president and treasurer. She was also treasurer of the "Plymouth Historical Society" for over 20 years. She supported the Red Cross blood drives for over 25 years. She also was an Election Board Member for over 25 years, a member of the Silver and Gold Club and Christian Service Center of St. Vincent's Parish, a member of St. Casimir's Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society, and a member of All Saints Parish in Plymouth.
Mrs. Hugick is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Hugick Skelly and her children, Thomas P. Skelly II (21) and Leah Skelly (17); her sister-in-law, Claire Mellish; her daughter-in-law, Christine Hugick; and her two additional grandchildren and family, Peter Hugick and wife, Christina; and great-granddaughter, Luisa Hugick; Mark Hugick and wife, Christine.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Henry John Hugick, July 3, 1985; brother, Joseph Anthony Mellish, Aug. 10, 2017; son, Lawrence J. Hugick, Sept. 22, 2013; and son-in-law, Thomas P. Skelly, June 24, 2019.
Due to the pandemic, Irene's family is deferring a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth, with private services held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Mrs. Hugick's honor may be made to the Plymouth Historical Society, Plymouth, at https://www.plymouthistoricalsocietyluzernecopa.org/ or to the to work toward the prevention of dementia athttps://www.alz.org/.
To submit online condolences to Irene's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020