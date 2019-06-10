Irene R. Perry, 69, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the family home.



Born Jan. 9, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Matthew J. Thorne and Margaret Dupras Thorne. She attended Nanticoke Area schools and was a member of Episcopal Church of St. Clement and St. Peter, Wilkes-Barre.



Irene enjoyed her home and spending time with her family. She especially loved her pet dogs.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Dupras, Idris Thorne, Matthew Thorne Jr., Thomas Thorne and Harold Thorne; and sisters, Lena Kobusky and Margaret Jaskulski.



Surviving are her husband of 51 years, James W. Perry Sr.; son, James W. Perry Jr., Nanticoke; grandchildren, Mirielle Angelique Lohman, Cassandra Marie Perry, Jamie Lynn Perry and Hailey Marie Perry; sister, Marion Miller, Plymouth; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Margaret Strach, Nanticoke.



The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Charles Warwick officiating. Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.



Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time Wednesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Episcopal Church of St. Clement and St. Peter, 165 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 19702, in Irene's memory.



