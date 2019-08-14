|
Irene S. Hughes, 92, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Timber Ridge Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Born July 16, 1927, in Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late Anthony Skwirut and Catherine Kozubal Skwirut. She was a graduate of Hanover High School and was a member of Exaltation of Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Twp. She was employed by Heavenly Shoes Company for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A Hughes; son, Richard (Ricky) Hughes; brothers, John Skwirut, Milton Skwirut and Edward Skwirut; sisters, Helen Nargoski, Mary Matthews, Adele Morgan, Elizabeth (Honey) Novak and Emily Rebarchak; and infant girl, Monia Skwirut.
Surviving are her children, Colleen Auchinleck and her husband, David, Levittown; and Kevin J. Hughes and his wife, Shirley, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Eric Hughes and his wife, Annie; Kaycee Mercadante and her husband, Anthony; Amanda Rostkowski and her husband, Michael; Jenna Auchinleck; and Kyle Auchinleck; and great-grandchild, Cameron Rostkowski.
The funeral will held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Twp.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the funeral Saturday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
To submit condolences to Irene's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 14, 2019