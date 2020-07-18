Home

Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear Christiana Road
Bear, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear Christiana Road
Bear, DE
Irene Shimansky, 83, of Newark, Del., passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, on June 22, 1938, and residing in Delaware since 1970, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Chipelewski) and Chester Kovaleski, and was a graduate of GAR High School in Wilkes-Barre.

Irene was a beloved mother, wife, travel companion, emergency seamstress, shopping buddy and devoted friend to so many people.

For many years she was a seamstress for J.C. Penney, acquiring lifetime friendships long after retirement. She treasured her many friendships with members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear and maintained her participation in activities within the Church as well as with the Newark Senior Center. Irene was an ardent Phillies and Eagles fan, and faithfully watched every game that she could. She was also a Girl Scout troop leader and loved spending time in her garden (her favorite flower was the purple iris) and with the animals that it welcomed. She had a deep passion for travel and ventured to Austria, Czech Republic, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Greece, Turkey, Ireland and Italy, as well as touring the Western United States.

After a marriage of 53 years, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, William; as well as her brother, Charles Chihaney; and twin sisters, Janice Joyce and Joyce Dillman.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon A. (Shimansky); and Joseph S. Terranova; son and daughter-in-law, William and Juana (Pizarro) Shimansky; her granddaughters, Nicole Terranova and Ana Alicia Pizarro; her nephew, Edward Jr., Plains Twp.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear Christiana Road, Bear, DE 19701, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m.. Interment will be held privately with Irene's family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the VFW 475, 100 Veterans Way, Newark, DE 19711 or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at the address listed above.

Doherty Funeral Home, 302-999-8277.

To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com.


