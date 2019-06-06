Irene Stroinski Janoski passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the young age of 92.



She is survived by her husband, Gustave. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Caroline Kachuba Stroinski; son, Rodney; sisters, Dorothy, Mary and Helen; and brothers, Phil and Henry.



In addition to her husband, surviving are the following family members: son, Deacon Walter Janoski and his wife, Norma, Exeter; daughters, Joni and her husband, Joe Zanfordino, New Jersey; and Carol Howcroft, Texas; grandchildren, Walter and his wife, Shannon Janoski; Susan and her husband, Dr. Frank Schaubhut; Jennifer and her husband, Greg Mech; Dr. Janine Janoski; Michael, Rachael and Robert Zanfordino; Jeffery and his wife, Jess Howcroft; Gus and his wife, Serena Howcroft; as well as nine great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in Parish of St. Barbara at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 9 until 10:45 a.m. in the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To leave condolences, visit Mrs. Janoski's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary