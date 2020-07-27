Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Irene T. Opello

Irene T. Opello Obituary

Irene T. Opello, 99, formerly of Dupont and West Pittston, passed away Saturday. July 25, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.

Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Nesgoda Gacek and attended Dupont Schools. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.

Irene was a seamstress and worked at Pittston Apparel along with other dress factories.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Joseph Gacek; sisters, Anna Stackorowski, Theresa Shemanski, Julie Satkowski, Dorothy Sullivan and Mary Sowa.

Irene is survived by her sister, Connie Contcantelmo, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Masks are required and CDC and state guideline will be followed.


