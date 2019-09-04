|
Irene V. Pstrak, 95, of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with her granddaughter, Dana, by her side.
Born Jan. 12, 1924, in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late John and Victoria Sennick Budzinski. She was a graduate of Larksville High School and a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.
Irene served her country as a Polish translator in Washington, D.C., during the 1940s.
After returning home, she was employed by an area cigar factory and in the garment industry. In 1957, she married John Pstrak and the couple raised their small family in Hanover Twp. After retirement, both she and John traveled extensively and spent time with their daughter and grandchildren stressing the importance of a good education.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, John Pstrak, who passed away March 22, 2007; and her brother, Stanley Budzinski.
Surviving are her granddaughter, Dana Kashula, Kingston; daughter, Geraldine Correale, Mountain Top; grandson, David Kashula; and several nieces and nephews.
Irene was given the gift of longevity in her life and used it to the fullest. She will be long remembered for her love of Penn State football, feeding the wild birds, and zipping around in her little green car.
Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans as Irene was the wife of a World War II veteran.
Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 4, 2019