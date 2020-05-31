|
|
Iris Bebe Soble Levy, 92, of Rockaway, N.J., formerly of Dallas and Kingston, died late Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020, with family by her side.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Naomi Bohrer Soble. Iris was an active member of Temple Israel Synagogue, Wilkes-Barre, and its Sisterhood. She was a passionate and dedicated volunteer for many causes in the Wyoming Valley. She served as Women's Division Chair of the Jewish Federation Annual Campaign. She was a "Pink Lady" at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and chaired its Starlight Ball. Iris was a life member of Hadassah.
Iris and her husband Richard owned and operated Percy Brown's, Wilkes-Barre. Iris loved running her shop, "Cookery and Things" in the back of the grocery store. She was a recognized celebrity cook and food journalist, spending 11 years hosting the local television segment, "Cooking Good with Iris" on WDAU-TV, later WYOU.
She authored Iris Petals, a book of poetry she wrote to celebrate her family, their achievements and their struggles, from infancy to maturity. She was honored as Back Mountain Poet Laureate by the Back Mountain Library.
An avid tennis player, Iris was a member of the Valley Tennis and Swim Club since its inception. She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League, of which she was a Life Master. Noted for her musical talents, she acted in several local theatre productions, including her favorite, Pajama Game.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Joel Levy; and sisters, Vivian Soble Hoffman; and Sondra Soble Ginsberg.
Iris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her four children, Frederick (Barbara Ball) Levy, Kingston; Jonathan (Viviane) Levy, Ramstein, Germany; Dr. David (Dr. Janis Wiener) Levy, Oak Park, Ill.; Alison (Rabbi Charles) Popky, Rockaway, N.J.; grandchildren, Rachel (Michael) Wexler; Reuben (Dr. Yulya Truskinovsky); Joshua; Julia; Samantha; Noa; Aliza; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Sonia and Eli; and nieces, and nephews.
She was loved and admired by many.
A graveside funeral service, attended by over 100 family members and friends via video link, was held Wednesday afternoon in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Due to the holiday of Shavuot, formal shiva ended at sundown on Thursday.
Family will be holding a nightly minyan at 7:30 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday via Zoom. Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for the Zoom link.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, 613 J. Strauss Lane, Kingston, PA 18704; or the Anti-Defamation League, 605 Third Ave., New York, NY 10158.
Arrangements have been managed by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020