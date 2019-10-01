|
Irma "Ema" Rome, 95, formerly of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at ManorCare Kingston.
Born in the Browntown section of Pittston Twp., Ema was the daughter of the Enrico and Diane Goyne Venarucci.
Ema attended Pittston Twp. schools and in her earlier years worked in the local garment industry.
Ema enjoyed cooking, baking, and feeding people. She loved to dance at Dupont VFW and loved people. Making friends was her hobby; the younger the better - that's what kept her young, young at heart, young in mind and young forever. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; and will be greatly missed.
Ema was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy "Benny" Rome; and sisters, Lillian Stella and Evelyn Sanfillipo.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Kowalke and husband, Kirk, Oregon; and Joyce Rome, Pittston; sons, Sandy Rome and wife, Becky, Etters; and Tommy Rome and wife, Kim, Dupont; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ema's family would like to thank Bayada Home Health Care, ManorCare and Harvest Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to her.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in St. John's the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 1, 2019