Irv Lebowitz, 79, of Kingston, died Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Sidney and Helen Lebowitz and was a graduate of Wilkes College, where he earned his master's degree in elementary education and attended Brooklyn College.
During the Cuban Missicle Crisis, he served six years in the Army Reserves; worked as the athletic director at Talmudical Academy in Baltimore; Mesivta Yeshiva Chaim Berlin in N.Y. and most recently, for 35 years, at the JCC, Wilkes-Barre. He was a member of Congregation Ohav Zedek and other civic and religious organizations.
In additional to his parents, he was preceded by his son, Aaron.
He is survived by his brother, Mark Lebowitz, Israel; sister, Evelyn Stein, Va.; and nieces; nephews; and many friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, 500 Chestnut St., Hanover Twp., with Rabbi Perlman officiating.
Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 24, 2020