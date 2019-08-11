Home

Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc.
348 S. River St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Woodland Inn and Resort
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the Moskow Residence
255 Joseph Drive
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the Moskow Residence
255 Joseph Drive
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the Moskow Residence
255 Joseph Drive
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the Moskow Residence
255 Joseph Drive
Kingston, PA
Irving Moskow
Irving Moskow of Kingston died Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019, with all of his family by his side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Samuel and Bessie Bell Moskow. A member of the 1949 graduating class of GAR High school, he eagerly went on to organize several class reunions, and was in the midst of organizing its 50th.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University, a proud tradition to be carried on by his children and grandchildren. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the United States Coast Guard aboard the USS Chambers as a Gunner's Mate First Class. Irving led Pennsylvania Bedding for 30 years as its vice president. He was an active member of both Temple Israel and the Wilkes-Barre JCC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by siblings, Morris and Benjamin Moskow and Beatrice Weseley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy H. Weiss Moskow; son, David Moskow and his wife, Rosemarie and their son, Joshua of Connecticut; daughter, Lisa Kirshner and Corey Kirshner and their children, Noah, Lindsey and Samuel of Allentown; Debbie Moskow-Maunus and her husband, Howard and their daughters, Lauren and Rachel of Florida; sister-in- law, Ethel Moskow and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Shiva will be observed from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at The Woodland Inn and Resort, Wilkes-Barre. Shiva will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Moskow residence, 255 Joseph Dr., Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 11, 2019
