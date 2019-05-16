Isabel A. Wydallis, 95, formerly of Swoyersville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at ManorCare, Kingston.



Born in Nuangola, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Otella Michaels Wydallis.



Isabel was a very religious person, she was a member of Holy Family Parish and Secular Franciscan Order for over 50 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Nesbitt Memorial Hospital in food service for over 30 years.



She was preceded in death by brothers, John, Stanley, Alex, Joseph, Frank Wydallis; sisters, Agnes Stanks, Bertha, Della and Marion Wydallis.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman. There will be no calling hours.



Arrangements are entrusted to Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne.

