Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
Isabel Olimpia Elick Obituary
Isabel Olimpia Elick, born June 18, 1927, in Plains Twp., passed away into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

She was the daughter of Edward and Catherine Michaels. She lived in Mountain Top for 19 years. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School, Plains Twp., Class of 1944, and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Scranton.

Isabel practiced for several years as an RN. Then upon her husband Henry's passing in 1973, assumed the responsibilities of taking over his business, Henry J. Elick Moving and Storage, until her retirement.

Also, she was the caretaker for her cousin, Joseph Milanch, for 28 years and a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, and her parents.

Isabel is survived by her sister, Eleanore Pientka; nephews, Daniel and David Pientka; and nieces, LeeAnn Cavanaugh, Lynnmarie Mociun and Lorene Carr.

Isabel's funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church with Rev. John Lambert as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's of the Assumption Byzantine Cemetery, Plains Twp. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 9, 2020
