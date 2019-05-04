Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabella Pauline Yenason. View Sign Service Information E. Blake Collins Funeral Home 159 George Avenue Wilkes-Barre , PA 18705 (570)-822-3514 Send Flowers Obituary

Isabella Pauline Yenason, 94, formerly of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas, where she resided the past several years.



She was born June 30, 1924, in Wilkes-Barre. She was the seventh of eight children of the late Antonio and Columba Fazi Sabbatini.



A graduate of Coughlin High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College, she was formerly employed at Frieder's International Film Company.



Mrs. Yenason was a member of the Gate of Heaven Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a volunteer with the Mercy Center Auxiliary for many years and was active in the Gate of Heaven PTA.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph F. Yenason; sisters, Mary Carr, Barbara Tacchino, Josephine Sabbatini and Norma Sabbatini; and brothers, Benjamin and Anthony Sabbatini.



Surviving and carrying forth her legacy of love and kindness are her children, Joseph Michael Yenason, John Anthony Yenason and Pauline Yenason; grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Chelsea, Rhianna and Isabelle; great-grandchildren, Theodore Alan Owens and Mia Grace Yenason; sister, Ruth Gawlas; and many nieces and nephews. She was also a loving mother-in-law to Mary Ann Yenason, Phil Lee Drieu and Amy Lynn Yenason.



Isabella was a person with a bottomless heart and limitless kindness who invested loving attention to everything and everyone with whom she engaged. She was known for her great sense of humor, which remains a priceless gift to her family and friends.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at Mercy Center, Dallas.



Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Mass.



Private interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Memorial donations may be made to: Mercy Center Activities Department, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA, 18612.



Condolences can be sent to the family at

