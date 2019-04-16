Isla Monroe Yurko, infant daughter to Kevin P. and Erin Cooper Yurko, of Harveys Lake, was born silently into the arms of our Savior on Thursday morning, April 11, 2019, in St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, following complications during pregnancy.
In addition to her mommy and daddy, Isla will remain in the hearts of her siblings, Ella, Rowan and Henry Yurko, as well as her maternal grandparents, Harry and Debra Cooper, Dallas; paternal grandparents, Emery and Maryann Yurko, Kingston Twp.; paternal great-grandma, Mrs. Ann Stefanko, Swoyersville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Although arrangements will be private for Isla, words of comfort may be shared with her family by visiting our family's website at www.johnvmorrisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2019