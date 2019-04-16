Obituary





In addition to her mommy and daddy, Isla will remain in the hearts of her siblings, Ella, Rowan and Henry Yurko, as well as her maternal grandparents, Harry and Debra Cooper, Dallas; paternal grandparents, Emery and Maryann Yurko, Kingston Twp.; paternal great-grandma, Mrs. Ann Stefanko, Swoyersville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Although arrangements will be private for Isla, words of comfort may be shared with her family by visiting our family's website at

Isla Monroe Yurko, infant daughter to Kevin P. and Erin Cooper Yurko, of Harveys Lake, was born silently into the arms of our Savior on Thursday morning, April 11, 2019, in St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, following complications during pregnancy.In addition to her mommy and daddy, Isla will remain in the hearts of her siblings, Ella, Rowan and Henry Yurko, as well as her maternal grandparents, Harry and Debra Cooper, Dallas; paternal grandparents, Emery and Maryann Yurko, Kingston Twp.; paternal great-grandma, Mrs. Ann Stefanko, Swoyersville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Although arrangements will be private for Isla, words of comfort may be shared with her family by visiting our family's website at www.johnvmorrisfuneralhomes.com Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close