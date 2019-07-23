Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Killian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva Hoover Killian


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iva Hoover Killian Obituary
Iva Hoover Killian, 97, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born July 7, 1922, in Outlet and was the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Allan Hoover.

Iva attended the one room Outlet School and graduated from Laketon School in 1939.

She was employed for nine years at Kingston Provision. Iva graduated from Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City, N.Y., Class of 1955.

She served as a missionary in Tennessee Mountain Mission for 17 years teaching the Bible in public schools in several counties and returned home in 1971 to care for aging parents. Iva co-organized a nursing home ministry called "Sunset Ministries," visiting local nursing homes giving Bible lessons for 22 years.

In 1984, she married Lawrence Killian, Shickshinny, who joined in the "Sunset Ministries." Lawrence passed away January 2007. Iva accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at age 10, and, when living in the area, attended Calvary Bible Church in Wilkes-Barre and Outlet Bible Tabernacle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Emmett Hoover; stepdaughter, Kay Featherman; and nephews, Emmett Hoover Jr. and Bert Hoover.

Surviving are stepson, Dr. Lawrence Killian and wife, Lois, Xenia, Ohio; eight step grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Hoover, Jeannie (Hoover) Parry, Allan Hoover and Adele (Hoover) Wagner.

A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now