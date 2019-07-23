Iva Hoover Killian, 97, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.



She was born July 7, 1922, in Outlet and was the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Allan Hoover.



Iva attended the one room Outlet School and graduated from Laketon School in 1939.



She was employed for nine years at Kingston Provision. Iva graduated from Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City, N.Y., Class of 1955.



She served as a missionary in Tennessee Mountain Mission for 17 years teaching the Bible in public schools in several counties and returned home in 1971 to care for aging parents. Iva co-organized a nursing home ministry called "Sunset Ministries," visiting local nursing homes giving Bible lessons for 22 years.



In 1984, she married Lawrence Killian, Shickshinny, who joined in the "Sunset Ministries." Lawrence passed away January 2007. Iva accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at age 10, and, when living in the area, attended Calvary Bible Church in Wilkes-Barre and Outlet Bible Tabernacle.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Emmett Hoover; stepdaughter, Kay Featherman; and nephews, Emmett Hoover Jr. and Bert Hoover.



Surviving are stepson, Dr. Lawrence Killian and wife, Lois, Xenia, Ohio; eight step grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Hoover, Jeannie (Hoover) Parry, Allan Hoover and Adele (Hoover) Wagner.



A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.



Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 23, 2019