Ivan E. Pettit Sr., 84, of Mountain Top passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 13, 1934, in Nuangola Station, he was a son of the late Donald and Mary Foley Pettit.
Ivan graduated from E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1952, where he was an active member of the reunion committee for many years.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot in 1994 after 35 years of service.
He was a member of the Nanticoke Masonic Lodge 332 and was a member of the Wright Twp. Fire Police.
Ivan was a very accomplished wrestler as he was a two-time district champion in 1951 and 1952, a regional champion in 1951, and a state place winner in 1951 for Meyers High School. He was inducted into the Meyers Wrestling Hall of Fame on Feb. 11, 2012. He passed his knowledge and love of the sport on to many, as he was the founder of the Crestwood Elementary wrestling program and of the Crestwood Elementary wrestling tournament in Mountain Top. He also coached elementary wrestling at the Wilkes-Barre YMCA for many years and served as a PIAA official, officiating many matches in and around the valley.
Ivan was a founding member of the Mountain Top Historical Society as well as a life member.
In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working and was very accomplished at that as he enjoyed spending time in his workshop creating furniture for his home and his grandchildren as well as his friends.
Ivan had a love for gardening and often you would find him out taking care of his plants and sharing his vegetables with family and friends. He also enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. He always had a great love for the Philadelphia Phillies and would listen to every game, no matter the outcome as he was a true fan and most nights he could be found watching the game while doing his jigsaw puzzles with his wife.
Ivan was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his daughter, Judi Stanton, in 2013; and brothers, Edward and Donald Pettit.
Ivan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Stewart Pettit; his sons Ivan Jr. (Butch) and his wife, Michele; and David Pettit all of Mountain Top; grandson, Nicholas Pettit, Wilkes-Barre; granddaughters, Kelly Salameh, Bethlehem; Mary Szklanny, Eastman, Ga.; Brittany Stanton, Mountain Top; and Alee and Sara Pettit, Harding; great-grandson, Michael Szklanny Jr., Eastman, Ga.; and his brother Tom Pettit and his wife Maryjean, Mountain Top.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top, with the Rev. J.P. Bohanan, pastor, officiating.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.
McCune Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 15, 2019