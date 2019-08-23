Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-0894
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
North Maple Avenue
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. James Gallagher


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. James Gallagher Obituary
J. James Gallagher of Forty Fort passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 17, 1943, in Kingston, Jim was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Kelly Gallagher. He was a graduate of the former West Side Central Catholic High School, Kingston. Jim enjoyed his years as an Eagle Scout. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at the former Holy Name /St. Mary's Parish, Swoyersville and was a parishioner of the church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston.

He was employed in the financial services sector by Merrill Lynch, Dreyfus and Old Mutual. Upon retirement, he founded Gallagher Coaching and Consulting.

He was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Assumpta Council 3487. Jim served as a manager of the Forty Fort Little League and belonged to the Wilkes-Barre YMCA. He was also a member of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, serving as a toastmaster. For 45 years, he was the commissioner of the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl and was chairman of The Clubhouse.

Jim had a way to make people feel warm and welcome.

Preceding him death were sisters, a twin, Jean Gallagher; and Ellen (Lynne) Gallagher White.

Surviving are his wife, the former Erin M. McCormack; sons, Jim Jr. (Caroline), Yardley; Mac (Paula), Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.; Tony (Molly), Blue Bell; John (Amanda), Phoenixville; Dan (Holly), Havertown; sister, Mary Jo McNamara, Maple Glen; 12 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Jim will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday from Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, North Maple Avenue, with the Rev. Louis A. Grippi as celebrant and the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi as con-celebrant. Those planning on attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church.

Interment will follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Loyola Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends are invited to a visitation with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Wilkes-Barre YMCA, c/o Bernie's Run, 40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes–Barre, PA 18701.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit Jim's obituary at www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now