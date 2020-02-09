Home

Ja Monte L. Bradford

Ja Monte L. Bradford, 12, of Scranton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Danville on Oct. 19, 2007, he is a son of Maria Colon and Chauncey Bradford.

Ja Monte was in sixth grade. He enjoyed drawling, playing with his trucks and cars and watching his favorite TV show, SpongeBob SquarePants. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and his ability to make people happy.

He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Slack; paternal great-grandmother, Gazelle Bradford; paternal great-grandfather, James McClure; and grandfather, Reginald McClure.

Left to cherish his memory are parents, Maria Colon and Chauncey Bradford; brothers, Nolan Rookwood, Ryan Gyle, Daniel and Alexander Groboski-Bradford; sisters, La Nique Bradford, Lillianna Groboski-Bradford and Litzira Roman Colon; paternal grandmother, Dawn Bradford; maternal grandparents, Barbara and Ernesto Colon and grandfather, Theodore Nicholas IV.

Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services. 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2020
