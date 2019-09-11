Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Jack L. Ayers


1963 - 2019
Jack L. Ayers Obituary
Jack L. Ayers, 55, of Monroe Twp., formerly of Loyalville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 28, 1963, and was the son of the late William and Shirley Patton Ayers.

Jack attended Lake-Lehman High School and was employed as a truck driver by Francelli Enterprises in Wilkes-Barre for 17 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Jack was an artist who loved to paint pictures.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Char Yurko, Rae Ayers and Cindy DeGraff; and brother, Joseph Ayers.

Jack is survived by son, Jack Jr.; fiancée, Andrea Delicati; brothers, Bill (Brenda), Dan (Lori) and Todd (Kim); sisters, Holly Malinowski (Rich) and Kelly Johnson (Marc); and many nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kunkle Fire and Ambulance Company, 14 Firehouse Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 11, 2019
