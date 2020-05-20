|
|
Jacob Joseph Busch, 19, of Wyoming, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Dallas Twp.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of Amy Callahan and Joseph "Jody" Busch III. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 2019, and was attending Bloomsburg University, where he was studying criminal justice in hopes of becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
Jacob was an excellent athlete, he excelled as a football player for the Wyoming Area Warriors, number 19, and on the track and field team as a pole vaulter. He was a kind-hearted, passionate young man that adored his family, friends and teammates. He loved the New England Patriots, rock music, hunting, fishing, his Camero and Angelo's Pizza to just name a few. His zest for life was contagious and affected all that knew him.
Jacob is survived by his sister, Ava Busch, at home; grandparents, Maryann Callahan, Wyoming; James and Marti Callahan, Wyoming; Joseph "Jody" Busch; and Mary, Laurel Run; stepmother, Donielle Busch; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A viewing and memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2020