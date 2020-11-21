Home

Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Jacob Davenport
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Montrose Cemetery
USMC Sgt. Jacob Michael Davenport Obituary

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Michael Davenport, 23, has come home for the last time. He passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, S.C.

He was born June 24, 1997, in Scranton, to Michael and Kimberly Mulligan Davenport.

In addition to his parents, Jacob is survived by his two sisters, Elizabeth Berg and Emily Davenport; brother, Thomas Davenport; grandmother, E. Jeanne Mulligan; his special aunt, Ellen Mulligan; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his brother, Patrick Richard Davenport.

A private viewing and family service will be followed by a public military funeral and committal graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Montrose Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to honor Jacob's memory and his sacrifice to his country. Social distancing practices will be observed.

Services will be provided by Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacob's memory may be made to the Jacob Michael Davenport Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801 or www.community-foundation.org.

To view Jacob's entire obituary, please visit danielreganfuneralhome.com.


