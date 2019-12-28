|
Jacqueline J. Chwastyk, 70, of Hanover Twp., formerly of North Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Sulitka. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, and furthered her education to work for many years in home health nursing.
Jacque enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed numerous outdoor activities, camping, fishing, tending to her garden and playing bingo.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Michael and wife, Dawn; Michele Williams and husband, David; grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Cynthia, Christian and Michael; and great-granddaughter, Aubriannah; sisters, Geraldine Yochem and Helene Chabala, nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019