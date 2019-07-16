|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Kearney Guido, 79, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Wyoming, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2019.
Born May 6, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Liberty Kearney; loving mother of Michele Guido, Dawn (Gary) Humphrey and Joseph (Sara) Guido; dear sister of Lorraine Turant, Joanne Billingsley and Joe Kearney; cherished Nana to Elisabeth, Katherina, Mariela, Andrew and Max. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jackie was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1957, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing 1960. Jackie's nursing career spanned 40 years, a career in which she was passionate about and excelled in.
A private family service will be held on Friday. Internment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's name to , https://www.lls.org/ or the , http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 16, 2019