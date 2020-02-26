|
Jacqueline Marie Craig Farrell, 57, a resident of Pittston City, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis and diabetes.
She was born in Avoca on July 12, 1962, and was the daughter of the late Merle and Alice M. Backo Craig.
She was a member of St. John The Evangelist Church, Pittston, and a Class of 1980 graduate of Pittston Area High School. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service until her disability retirement in 1998.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Carl Craig.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband of 25 years, Robert K. Farrell, Pittston; daughter, Megan Farrell, Pittston; daughter, Ashley and husband, Anthony Giacometti, West Chester; stepson, Shane and wife, Kellie Farrell, Plains Twp.; stepson Robert J. "RJ" Farrell and fiancée, Kady Gayewski, Hanover Twp.; grandaughters, Mackenzie and Piper Farrell; and their brother, Jeremiah Lasky, Plains Twp.; brothers, Michael and wife, Kimberly Craig, Cocoa, Fla.; and John Patrick Craig, Old Forge; and several nieces and nephews.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Joseph Elston of St. John The Evangelist Parish, Pittston, officiating.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Interment services will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020