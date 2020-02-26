Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Marie Craig Farrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Marie Craig Farrell Obituary
Jacqueline Marie Craig Farrell, 57, a resident of Pittston City, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis and diabetes.

She was born in Avoca on July 12, 1962, and was the daughter of the late Merle and Alice M. Backo Craig.

She was a member of St. John The Evangelist Church, Pittston, and a Class of 1980 graduate of Pittston Area High School. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service until her disability retirement in 1998.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Carl Craig.

Jacqueline is survived by her husband of 25 years, Robert K. Farrell, Pittston; daughter, Megan Farrell, Pittston; daughter, Ashley and husband, Anthony Giacometti, West Chester; stepson, Shane and wife, Kellie Farrell, Plains Twp.; stepson Robert J. "RJ" Farrell and fiancée, Kady Gayewski, Hanover Twp.; grandaughters, Mackenzie and Piper Farrell; and their brother, Jeremiah Lasky, Plains Twp.; brothers, Michael and wife, Kimberly Craig, Cocoa, Fla.; and John Patrick Craig, Old Forge; and several nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Joseph Elston of St. John The Evangelist Parish, Pittston, officiating.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Interment services will be privately held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -