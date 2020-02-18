|
Jacqueline Mary née Piasta Bates, 34, of Mount Prospect, Ill., formerly of Wyoming, passed away suddenly, along with newborn daughter, Charlotte Christine, Feb. 14, 2020.
Born Oct. 1, 1985, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Jacquie graduated from Wyoming Area High School, class of 2004, and went on to receive her pharmacy technician certificate from Penn Foster.
Survived by her husband, Kevin Bates, Mt. Prospect, Ill.; parents, Mary Ellen and Joseph Piasta, Wyoming; brother, Joseph Piasta Jr. and wife Kate, West Pittston; niece, Audrey; and nephew, Owen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, Ill., where the funeral service will also be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will be private.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020