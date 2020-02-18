Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Mary (Piasta) Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Mary (Piasta) Bates Obituary
Jacqueline Mary née Piasta Bates, 34, of Mount Prospect, Ill., formerly of Wyoming, passed away suddenly, along with newborn daughter, Charlotte Christine, Feb. 14, 2020.

Born Oct. 1, 1985, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Jacquie graduated from Wyoming Area High School, class of 2004, and went on to receive her pharmacy technician certificate from Penn Foster.

Survived by her husband, Kevin Bates, Mt. Prospect, Ill.; parents, Mary Ellen and Joseph Piasta, Wyoming; brother, Joseph Piasta Jr. and wife Kate, West Pittston; niece, Audrey; and nephew, Owen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, Ill., where the funeral service will also be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Interment will be private.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -