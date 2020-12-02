Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Pittston City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Miller Obituary

Jacqueline Miller, 69, of Plains Twp., formerly of Inkerman, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 26, 1951, daughter of the late Albert Grabosky Sr. and Francis Armalus Grabosky.

She was the wife of the late Robert Miller, who died Oct. 13, 2003

Jaqueline enjoyed her time traveling to Canada and fishing with her husband. She brought family together with her flare for every holiday. Jaqueline was a devoted wife and aunt.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerome, Robert, John, Donald, Richard and Albert Grabosky; and her sister, Lorraine Musloski.

Jaqueline is survived by brother, Charles Grabosky Sr. and his wife, Pat, Inkerman; sister, Bernadine Donnelly, Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in Pittston City Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -