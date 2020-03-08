|
Jacqueline R. Pienta, 80, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday morning, March 6, 2020, at The Gardens at East Mountain Manor, Plains Twp.
Born in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Wilson Hendricks and Mary Ellen Donely Smith.
Jackie was a graduate of West Catholic High School, Philadelphia, and Central Carolina Community College, Sanford, N.C., earning her nursing degree. She was employed as a nurse and pharmacy technician at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., until her retirement. Jackie was a member of St. Francis Church, Miners Mills, until its closure and merger.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Walterson and daughter, Tami Walterson.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel Pienta, Wilkes-Barre; daughters, Roberta Grant and Kym Grant, both of Alabama; Cheryl Pinto, New Jersey; Teddi Walterson-Berryman and Kelli Adcock, both of North Carolina; and Danielle Adcock, Plains Twp.; several grandchildren; sister, Jillian Brewer, Bensalem.
Funeral services for Jackie will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. Joseph A. Kearney officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020