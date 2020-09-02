Home

Jacqueline R. Price

Jacqueline R. Price Obituary

Jacqueline R. Price of Noble Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Schuylkill County, after a long illness.

She was born the daughter of Ronald Price and Bernadine M. Bebenus Price on June 10, 1958. She worked for many years for Torbick Safe & Lock and she was treated like family there.

She was preceded by her father; mother, in 2002; and her brother-in-law, John Klimchak, in 2019.

She is survived by her loving sister, Kathy Klimchak, with whom she lived.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Stegura Funeral Home, Nanticoke, and will be held privately as per Jackie's wishes.


