Jacqueline Victoria Skibicki, 82, of Hanover Twp., who resided at Kingston Manor Personal Care, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.



Jacqueline was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Michalewski Pisack. She was a graduate of Marymount High School in Wilkes-Barre. Jacqueline was formerly employed as treasurer by Knights Life Insurance Company and later by Central Slipper Federal Credit Union. She was also employed by Wilkes-Barre Postal Federal Credit Union.



Jacqueline was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, where she served as treasurer of it's Altar and Rosary society and was a member of the parish baking committee. Jacqueline also taught typing at St. Aloysius Parochial School. She formerly served as secretary of Bishop Hoban Parents Club.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Leonard Skibicki, together they spent many years traveling together.



Jacqueline is survived by her only child, Judith Kell, who was a precious part of her life. Jacqueline was very close to her brother, Gordon Pisack and his wife, Marie, Wilkes-Barre. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Vera Skibicki, Wilkes-Barre; and by many cousins and several nieces and nephews.



Jacqueline's daughter, Judy, would like to thank the staff and doctors at Tiffany Court in Kingston, Kingston Manor Personal Care and Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore for their compassionate care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division Street, Wilkes-Barre.



Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday in the church.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.