Memorial services for Jade Jolene Jenkins Brown, 53, of 928 Mayfield St., Denmark, S.C., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Voorhees College Massachusetts Hall, 151 Academic Circle, Denmark, SC 29042.
Suffragan Bishop Michael Butler of Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple will officiate. Visitation is from noon to 1:30 p.m. just prior to the service.
Ms. Brown transitioned on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Burial services will follow at 11 a.m., Saturday in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp., Wilkes-Barre.
It was Jade's wish to be buried next to her mother, and the family wishes to honor that request.
Friends may call or visit from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Funeral Home Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 10, 2020