James A. Major of Dallas passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at ManorCare, Kingston.
He was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Dallas, a son of the late Elmer and Mildred Downing Major. He was employed for many years as a sanitary engineer serving the Back Mountain area and later worked for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in the environmental department. He served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in the 109th Field Artillery and also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Irene Capwell Major; sons, James A. Major and his partner, Gary; Robert E. Major and his wife, Tina; Ricky A. Major and his wife, Paula; grandchildren, Robin, Bridget, Nick, Stacey, Robert, Sara and Amanda; and four great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 12, 2020