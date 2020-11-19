Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
James Burton Hettesheimer


1928 - 2020
James Burton Hettesheimer Obituary

James Burton Hettesheimer, 92, of Noxen, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at The Gardens at Tunkhannock.

He was born in Noxen on April 15, 1928, and was the son of the late John and Florence Belles Hettesheimer.

James attended Noxen School District until 8th grade. He worked as a lumberman, tomato farmer, ran heavy equipment for many companies and was the former caretaker of Orcutts Cemetery, Noxen.

He was a member of Noxen Lutheran Church and was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Clara Hopfer Hettesheimer; granddaughter, Jonelle Morton; one brother; and three sisters.

He is survived by sons, Jesse Hettesheimer and his wife, Amelia, Beaumont; and David Hettesheimer and his wife, Tara, Noxen; daughter, Geraldine Kasson and her husband, Thomas, Noxen; sister, Ethel Jones, Noxen; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial donations in James' name can be made to Noxen-Monroe Sportsman's Association, 175 Main St., Box 86, Noxen, PA 18636.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Gardens at Tunkhannock for the compassionate care given to their father.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


