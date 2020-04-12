|
James C. Evarts Sr., 68, of Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, Union Twp., passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home following a two-month battle with brain cancer.
Born Sept. 20, 1951, in Berwick, he was the son of the late Julian Evarts and Velma Helwig. He was a graduate of West Side Technical School in 1969, and was employed as a truck driver. He was last employed driving tri-axle dump trucks for Rencor Inc. in Sommerville, N.J., for 26 years.
A car enthusiast, he loved car shows and won awards showing his 1970 Mach 1. He loved going on cruises and spending time with his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He especially will be remembered as being "everyone's mechanic" when they needed help.
He will be deeply missed by his companion, Ruth Favorite; children, Rebecca Evarts and husband, George Lingle, Huntington Mills; Scott Julian Evarts of Shickshinny; and James Evarts Jr., Benton; sisters, Erma Titus and husband, Charles, Shickshinny; Anna Evarts, Berwick; Marge Goss, Nanticoke; and Penny Wienges, Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020