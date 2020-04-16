Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
James C. Murray

James C. Murray Obituary
James C. Murray, PhD, 80, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen Christopher Murray.

Jim was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, King's College and received his graduate and Ph.D. from Cornell University.

Accepting a faculty position at Duke University, Jim became an assistant professor in the Spanish language department.

After his stint at Duke, Jim accepted a position as professor in the modern languages department at Georgia State University, Atlanta. During his tenure there, he traveled extensively throughout Europe doing research for the numerous books he collaborated on with colleagues.

Jim had a strong faith and was a devoted and active member of his parish, The Epiphany Catholic Church in Roswell, Georgia.

A beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin, who was cherished by his family as well as respected by colleagues. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Catherine Murray Brown; brother-in-law, James Brown; and aunt, Mary Murray.

Jim is survived by his step-nephew, Robert Brown, Wilkes-Barre; cousin, Janet Tumolo Weron, Nanticoke; Robert Tumolo, Wilkes-Barre; and cousins residing in West Port, County Mayo, Ireland.

A private grave side service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020
