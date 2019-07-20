Resources More Obituaries for James Sedorovich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James D. "Jimmy" Sedorovich

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email James D. "Jimmy" Sedorovich, 49, a resident of Walden Park, Mountain Top, passed into Glory late Thursday evening, in the comfort of his residence, surrounded by his beloved family and dear friends following a valiant battle with cancer.



Born May 4, 1970 in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Marie Sedorovich, who passed on Nov. 20, 2013.



Jim was a graduate of Hanover Area Jr./Sr. High School, Class of 1988, and later furthered his education toward his profession by attainting an associate degree in X-ray technology from Misericordia University in Dallas.



Until illness caused his early retirement, Jim was employed over 20 years by GE Healthcare as an MRI Clinical Manager. He was the recipient of an award for his dedication to his profession which denoted his "Integrity, Service, Humility and Kindness" to his fellow employees. He loved his team at G.E. and was also honored by having a bay titled in his namesake for his service over the years.



He and his wife, the former Tracey Tappan were married on July 8, 2013, just prior to his mother's passing and recently celebrated six years of married life together.



Jimmy, Tracey and their family were very active in their congregation at Mountain Top Family Church. Together they served in a variety of capacities including Jim's teaching the children's ministry, being a member of the men's group; he also served as small group leader; assisted with the church's missions trip to Alaska and was quite proud of winning the congregation's soup cook-off twice, most notably for his famous beef barley soup.



In his spare time, Jim served as a coach for the Mountain Top Youth Basketball League. A lover of nature, he also enjoyed being outdoors.



Jimmy is remembered as being a loving devoted husband and father to his adoring family. He will be greatly missed by all those he touched in this life.



Left to celebrate his life in addition to his beloved wife Tracey at home are the couple's children, Joseph and Cassondra Menn; several cousins; fellow congregation members and countless dear friends and co-workers.



Funeral services for Jimmy will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Mountain Top Family Church, 209 South Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. The Rev. Brian Knorr, pastor, will serve as leader of worship.



Relatives and friends are invited to join Tracey and the children for visitation and shared remembrances of Jimmy Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of services directly at church.



In lieu of floral tributes, Jim's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in his memory, kindly give consideration to the Mountain Top Family Church Missions Giving Ministry, 209 South Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.



The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre are honored to care for our friend Jimmy, Tracey and their family at this time.



