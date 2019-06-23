James Donohoe Toole, born in Oct. 14, 1940, lived a beautiful life filled with faith and family.



He was raised in the coal mining region of Pennsylvania by his mother, Alberta, and his older sister, Sally. Jim never knew his father, who passed at a very young age, but spent much time with his six uncles who instilled in him his love for mining and explosives.



Jim attended Scranton Preparatory High School and graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre. After graduation, he proudly served as a U.S. Marine.



Jim began his career in explosives with Hercules Inc., working on the Minnesota Iron Range and then the Panama Canal. Jim then moved to Tucson and soon after founded Southwest Energy, a mining services and explosives manufacturing company now in its 46th year of operation. In 2013, Jim was honored as the Hall of Fame recipient from the Mining Foundation of the Southwest.



Our dad was married to the love of his life, Molly Conahan, for 53 years and they were blessed with six children and 26 grandchildren. He had a heart for philanthropy, and with Molly, graciously supported educational and humanitarian charities. He inspired faith and generosity in others.



Our beloved father was surrounded by his loving family when he died on June 19, 2019.



He is survived by his wife, Molly; children, James D. Toole III (Kathy Jo), Elizabeth Toole Goodrow (Cristos), Molly Toole Roman (Mark), Thomas D. Toole (Breanne), Sarah Toole Cottingham (Chris) and Timothy J. Toole (Brittany); and his precious grandchildren.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson, AZ 85718. The family will have a private interment ceremony at the University of Notre Dame.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, directed to the Toole Family Memory Center in Tucson, 2901 N. Central Ave. 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012 or at www.tinyurl.com/toolealzheimers. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2019