James E. Davis of Hanover Twp. passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Sept. 17, 1943, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Edward and Aldono Davis.

He was a graduate of West Side Central Catholic, Kingston, and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam conflict.

He was formerly employed by Wilkes College, Wilkes-Barre Vo Tech and Marywood University - all as a data processor - and finally as the Hanover Area transportation director.

He was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre and American Legion Post 609, Hanover Twp.

He and his wife, the former Marie Piestrak, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7, 2018.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, Bryan Davis, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Jeanette Nelson, Hanover Twp.; granddaughters, Kristen and Allison Nelson; and several nieces and nephews; sister, Carol Taylor.

He was preceded in death by sister, Elaine Turel.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2019
