Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
James Earl "Jimmy" Spencer

James Earl "Jimmy" Spencer Obituary
James "Jimmy" Earl Spencer of Pittston passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 49, in Portland, Ore. 

James was more personally known by those close to him as Jimmy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Molly and John "Blackey" Akulonis and Verna and Judson Spencer.

He is survived by his loving family, which includes his three sons, Jimmy, Nathan and Matthew; his future daughter-in-law, Whitney; his granddaughter, Emmalyn; his brothers, Joseph and Judson; his sisters-in-law, Brandy and Karen; his mother, Barbara; his father, Judson; and his stepmother, Carmel Anne; and his four nephews, Trisjin, Judson, Miles and Wyatt.

Jimmy was born Sept. 2, 1970, in Kingston, to Judson and Barbara Spencer. He graduated from Seton Catholic High School in 1988. Later in life, he obtained his degree in accounting from Maple Woods Community College. He worked most of his life for Keystone Automotive, Exeter, before transitioning to Kansas City, Mo., where he moved with his wife, Tina, his three sons and his younger brother, Judson. Jimmy was a devoted father, brother and son who loved his family and the outdoors. His favorite place was at the cabin on our family land, particularly on the Fourth of July. 

He has people who love him deeply across the country and will be missed dearly. His love and care was given unconditionally and he always ensured the people closest to him discovered the joys in life. He loved the little things - his family and friends. It is difficult to say that he is gone, but he is loved and will always be remembered for gracing the world with the beauty of his soul.

You went away so suddenly

We did not say goodbye,

But brothers can never be parted

Precious memories never die.

Due to the current funeral restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Jimmy's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2020
Remember
