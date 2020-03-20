|
|
James F. Butler of Dunmore died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late James H.F. and Mary Elizabeth "Teensyee" Price Butler and was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and Merrimack University. Before his death, he was the president of the Butler Casket Co. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.
Surviving are a sister, Kathleen M. Butler, Dunmore; two brothers, Michael and wife, Jacqueline Butler, Dunmore; and John and wife, Lynne Butler, West Pittson; two nieces, Natalie Butler King and husband, Thomas; and Marilyn Kristina Butler; a nephew, Michael Butler; two grandnieces, Layla Elizabeth King and Eliana Frances King; and an aunt, Nancy Butler.
He was also preceded in death by an uncle, the Rev. Henry J. Butler, S.J.; and an aunt, Rosemary Butler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore.
Due to health concerns, the Mass and burial are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Progressive Health Center of Pennsylvania, 112 E. Hartford St., Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements are by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2020