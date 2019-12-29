|
|
James F. Young Sr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
He was a resident of Blossburg, Riverside Park and formerly of Plymouth.
Born June 17, 1943, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late John Jay Young and Adda Leonard Young.
Jim was married to the to the former Thelma R. Hettesheimer. They were married May 18, 1968, in Larksville Mountain Full Gospel Church, Larksville. They celebrated 51 years of marriage.
He was educated in Plymouth schools and employed as an orderly at Nanticoke State Hospital. He was a song service leader and young peoples leader for Larksville Mountain Full Gospel Church.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, David, Leonard, Robert and Kenny Young; sisters, Elizabeth Kachurak, Mabel Senk, Selma Krasson, Ethel Billingsly and Ida Bernosky.
Surviving members of his family are his wife of 51 years, Thelma Hettesheimer Young; children, James Jr. and wife, Sandy, and grandchildren, Kelsey and Victoria, Exeter; David Young and wife, Julie, and grandchildren, Amelia, Kayden, Austin and Savannah, Pittsburgh; Sharon and Derek Tunnicliff, and grandchild, Bryce, Blossburg.
Special thanks to our daughter Sharon for the loving care she provided to her father.
A funeral service will be held Monday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Matt Tarr officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 29, 2019