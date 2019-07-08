James Francis Joseph Kelly, 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, July 1, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.



He was born in Philadelphia to John and Dorothy Kelly on March 25, 1944.



Formerly of Philadelphia, he resided at Harveys Lake for many years of his life. James worked as an electrician for 45 years with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 98. He also ran his own business, American Electrical, for many years.



James was an avid Eagles, Flyers and Phillies fan. You could always find him watching the games and cheering on his favorite teams. He was also an avid hunter. James was a member of the National Rifle Association for many years.



He had a lust for life and was always going on new adventures. James loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved helping people. James was a very caring man who always made sure that his loved ones were well taken care of. He always had a smile on his face and brightened up every room that he walked into. James was well known for his dry sense of humor and was always a major prankster.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Tommy.



James is survived by daughter, Lizann, Pittston; six stepchildren; brother, Jack and his, wife Pat, Virginia; sisters, Patricia and Dorothy, Philadelphia; many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. L.D. Reed officiating.



A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.



A funeral luncheon will immediately follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, please keep the needs of the family in mind to offset final expenses.



James's family would like to give a special thank you to Timber Ridge and Celtic Hospice staff for taking such amazing care of James and making sure that he had everything he needed and that he was always comfortable.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 8, 2019