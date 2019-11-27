|
James G. Malacarne, 78, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Paul and Harriet Payne Malacarne. Jim was a 1960 graduate of Meyers High School. He was a United States Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
Jim was employed for many years by the Acme Warehouse in Forty Fort. He was later employed by the United States Postal Service in Scranton.
He was a member of St. Andrew Parish, Wilkes-Barre. He loved playing cards, doing puzzles, going to the track and scratching off instant lottery tickets.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Margaret McNulty Malacarne, in 2013; and by an infant daughter, Andrea. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Peter Malacarne; and by his sister, Pauline Charneski.
Surviving are his daughters, Gina Malacarne, Wilkes-Barre and her fiancé, Patrick Lubreski, Scranton; and Colleen Pechulis and her husband, John, Palm Bay, Fla.; sister, Beverly Christ and her husband, Charles, Carlisle; sisters-in-law, Ann Marie McNulty, Dallas; Mary Malacarne, Wilkes-Barre; Jean McNulty and her husband, Richard, Wilkes-Barre; Jennifer McNulty, Pittston; brother-in-law, Leo McNulty, Harrisburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 27, 2019