James Gembusia


1947 - 2020
James Gembusia Obituary

James Gembusia, 72, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Keystone Garden Estates, Larksville.

Born in Ashley on Nov. 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Spak Gembusia.

He was a graduate of St. Leo's High School and King's College. He had worked as an accountant.

He is survived by his companion, Georgianne Novak; daughter, Stacey Gembusia Steele; brothers, Joseph Gembusia and his wife, Nancy, Port Charlotte, Fla.; sisters, Georgene Mills and her husband, Bob, Redington Shores, Fla.; and Joyce Shortz and her husband, Bob, Bloomsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit James' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


