James H. Ide, 79, of Harveys Lake, passed away, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at The Gardens at Lakeside Nursing Center.
Born in Harveys Lake, he was the son of the late James Ide and Margaret Mills Laincz and was a graduate of Lehman High School.
James was a technician with Proctor and Gamble, Mehoopany, until his retirement.
He had served his county in the Vietnam War era. James was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Ide, in 2011; and brother, Clinton Ide.
Surviving are his daughter, Tammy Sponenberg and her husband, Kenneth, Idetown; grandchildren, Jeremy Mahle and Justin Traver; great-grandson, Declan Mahle; stepsons, Edward Stredny and James Stredny; and his former wife, Nancy Ide, who took great honor in caring for him.
The funeral with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Idetown Cemetery, Idetown Road, Dallas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2019