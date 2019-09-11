Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
10 Machell Ave.
Dallas, PA
View Map
James J. Bower Jr.

James J. Bower Jr. Obituary
James J. Bower Jr., 67, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late James J. and Antoinette Ciavarella Bower. He was a 1970 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and a 1972 graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School of Practical Nursing.

Jim was employed by the city of Wilkes-Barre as an EMT in 1975. He was one of the first paramedics to be trained in Luzerne County in 1978 and one of the original four paramedics to serve with the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.

Following his service to the city, he was employed as a Luzerne County 911 dispatcher. He was then employed as a licensed practical nurse by the Luzerne County Prison, prior to his retirement.

Jim was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 302, where he served as acting financial secretary and past Grand Knight. He was a fourth degree member of the Bishop William J. Hafey Assembly, where he served as a former district deputy, past faithful navigator, assistant district marshal for the Calvert Province and former editor of the Keystone Knight.

Jim was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas, and a former member of St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception Church, Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James J. Bower III, in 1982; and by his father-in- law, Louis G. Pisano.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia A. Pisano Bower; son, Matthew Bower and his wife, Erin, Chicago; daughter, Carmen Ann Perry and her husband, Josh, Dallas; grandchildren, Lillian and Levi Perry and Vivienne Bower; mother-in-law, Dolores Pisano; sister-in-law, Dolores Rushton and her husband, Patrick; brother-in-law, Louis Pisano and his wife, Roseanne; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 10 Machell Ave., Dallas. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

A special thank you to the staff in the CV-ICU at WBGH for the great care they provided Jim and his family during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Jim's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 11, 2019
