|
|
James J. Grudzinski, 72 of Pittston Twp., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 22, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born June 28, 1947, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Frank and Rita Tigue Grudzinski.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John (Jackie) Grudzinski.
He is survived by his beloved wife Donna Pugh Grudzinski; children, James and wife, Janette Jones Grudzinski; Joshua Grudzinski; Ashley and husband, Christopher Cardoni; grandchildren, Jessi and Hannah Grudzinski; and brothers, Frank and Robert Grudzinski.
Jimmy was truly a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was the quintessential family man, having done nothing for himself but everything for his family. His legacy remains alive with unconditional love, selfless friendship and kindness that will inspire his family and friends for generations.
All services were private.
For information or to express your condolences to Jimmy's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2020